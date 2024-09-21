Analyzing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $48.74 billion 0.64 $1.40 billion $2.22 21.92 FiscalNote $129.63 million 1.23 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -3.31

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 28.78% 11.52% 6.33% FiscalNote -36.20% -115.06% -26.51%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 FiscalNote 0 2 2 0 2.50

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. FiscalNote has a consensus target price of $2.68, suggesting a potential upside of 125.49%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats FiscalNote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

