Analysts Set Expectations for EVgo, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

