Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Target Price at C$9.81

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.81.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$3.28 and a 52-week high of C$8.35.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8780774 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Insiders have sold a total of 90,486 shares of company stock worth $677,700 in the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

