Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target at $57.64

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,827,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 122,011 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

