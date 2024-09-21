Analysts Offer Predictions for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $17,319,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $990,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.