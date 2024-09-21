Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of ABCB opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.02.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
