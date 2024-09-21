Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMBC. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of AMBC opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

