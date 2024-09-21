Ambac Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE AMBC opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 276,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $377,016. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

