AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

ALA stock opened at C$32.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.67 and a twelve month high of C$35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.08. The company has a market cap of C$9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$105,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$105,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total value of C$252,075.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,901 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

