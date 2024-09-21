Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk Sells 27,200 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £143,072 ($188,998.68).

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.07) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 569.70 ($7.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 543.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 52.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($8.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

