Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,861.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,849,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,861.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,042 shares of company stock worth $7,679,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,188,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

