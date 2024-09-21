Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.83 ($3.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 240.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.29. The firm has a market cap of £482.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,214.29, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

