Adicet Bio’s (ACET) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

