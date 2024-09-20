Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.39.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $47,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $27,954,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zscaler Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ ZS opened at $172.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.49. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.43 and a beta of 0.82.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.