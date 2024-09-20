Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHPS)

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0998 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHPS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

