WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,828 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 206% compared to the average volume of 924 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.8 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

