Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.38.
Welltower Stock Down 1.8 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
