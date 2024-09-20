Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $196.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,167 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,606. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,310,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

