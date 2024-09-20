Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.60. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

