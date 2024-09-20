Traders Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

XENE stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.