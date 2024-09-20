The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to “Strong Sell”

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.