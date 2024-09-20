Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMCI. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $756.88.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $437.20 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.39. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

