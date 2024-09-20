StockNews.com Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $359.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $362.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 956.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,595,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.