StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
Sify Technologies shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
