StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

