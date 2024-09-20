Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Element Solutions Put Options (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,062 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 561% compared to the typical volume of 463 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

