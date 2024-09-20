SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,690 shares of company stock worth $43,377,625 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after buying an additional 199,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

