Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

LON SPI opened at GBX 235 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 270.50 ($3.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 245.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.51. The company has a market capitalization of £948.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,357.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Justin Ash acquired 21,100 shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £49,796 ($65,780.71). 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

