Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $83,724.35 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $83,724.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,746.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ SFST opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.36.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
