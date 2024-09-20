Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $83,724.35 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $83,724.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,746.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFST opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $266,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.