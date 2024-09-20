Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVCO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000.

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $15.63 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

