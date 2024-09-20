Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Trading Halts Explained
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.