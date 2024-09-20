Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

SIA stock opened at C$16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$17.12.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$210.52 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

