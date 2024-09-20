Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Declines By 5.1%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $321.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.93. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

