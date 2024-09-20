Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Drops By 5.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Camtek Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
