Scotiabank Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.75

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.25 to C$55.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.81.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.31, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.52 and a one year high of C$56.71.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

