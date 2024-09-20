Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPNS

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $607,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.