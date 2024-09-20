Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,352,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 381,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

