Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sangoma Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SANG opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

