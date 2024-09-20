Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Sandoz Group Price Performance

Sandoz Group stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sandoz Group has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Sandoz Group Company Profile

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

