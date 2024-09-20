Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Sandoz Group Price Performance
Sandoz Group stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sandoz Group has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $44.98.
Sandoz Group Company Profile
