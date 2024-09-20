Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 15.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

