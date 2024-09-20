Royal Bank of Canada Trims Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Target Price to C$10.00

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.33. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.36 and a 12-month high of C$14.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Research analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.4175101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

