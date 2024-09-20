Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Sandoz Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SDZNY opened at $40.78 on Monday. Sandoz Group has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

