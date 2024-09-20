Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$17.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.27.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9130435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.50%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

