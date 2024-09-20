Rostislav Christov Raykov Buys 5,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 12,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,760.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,112.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 4,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$8,190.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$11,088.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

CVE LGC opened at C$2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of -0.17. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.81.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

