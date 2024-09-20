ReShape Lifesciences Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 23rd (NASDAQ:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 23rd. The 1-58 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 20th.
ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:RSLS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,684. ReShape Lifesciences has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.
ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 112.11% and a negative return on equity of 208.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.
About ReShape Lifesciences
ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.
