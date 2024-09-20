Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.