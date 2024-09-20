Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of RCON stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.
About Recon Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.