Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE RC opened at $8.35 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 94.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

