PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00.
PSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 1.5 %
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%.
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.