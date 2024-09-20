Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 15,000 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

