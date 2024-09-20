Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain Sells 15,000 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
