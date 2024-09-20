Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLMA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,029.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,029.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,429,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,048 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 521,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 705,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

